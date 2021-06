UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera called out Dominick Cruz backstage following UFC Vegas 29, after catching Cruz with his pants down. Vera defeated Davey Grant via unanimous decision in the “Fight of the Night” at UFC Vegas 29 on Saturday night. After losing the first round to Grant, who was busier with his striking, Vera really came on in the second and third rounds with his work from the clinch especially, as he cut open Grant with elbows that sliced the Brit’s face open. Although Grant was tough enough to survive until the final bell, Vera did all the damage in the fight and deserved to earn the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the bout.