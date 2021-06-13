Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Exclusive: Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week - sources

By Mike Spector
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mall owner Washington Prime Group Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close some of its roughly 100 shopping centers across the United States and businesses were unable to pay it rent, people familiar with the matter said.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company, formed in 2014 following a spin-off from mall giant Simon Property Group Inc, owns properties that include open-air town centers and enclosed malls, with roughly a third concentrated in the Midwest. Its tenants include brand-name retailers pushed to the brink by the pandemic, such as J.C. Penney Co Inc, which filed for bankruptcy last year. Other tenants include retailers that borrowed money last year to bolster their finances during the crisis such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and Macy’s Inc.

The real estate investment trust’s consideration of a Chapter 11 court restructuring to rework roughly $4 billion of debt marks the latest company in the broader retail landscape to wilt under a global public health crisis that kept U.S. shoppers home for months on end.

The U.S. economy is now sharply rebounding with more than 140 million Americans fully vaccinated and businesses reopening. Nevertheless, previous government stay-at-home orders and business closures designed to slow the pandemic crushed many retailers’ bottom lines, imperiling their ability to pay rent to landlords such as Washington Prime. Other mall owners such as CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust filed for bankruptcy last year.

Washington Prime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company could be put up for sale in concert with the expected bankruptcy filing, one of the sources said. It is in talks for roughly $100 million of so-called debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations during bankruptcy proceedings, the source said.

The size of the financing will depend on whether Washington Prime reaches a debt restructuring deal with creditors before filing for bankruptcy or needs to continue negotiations while navigating court proceedings, in which case it could approach $150 million, the source added.

Washington Prime has said in public filings that it is in talks with creditors to restructure its finances and might need to seek bankruptcy protection.

The company has not yet made a final decision on whether it will seek bankruptcy protection, some of the sources said. The timing of any bankruptcy filing, should one occur, could slip depending on the progress of ongoing talks with creditors, these sources said.

Washington Prime is currently operating under a forbearance agreement with bondholders and lenders that expires Monday night. The agreement has been extended several times since Washington Prime skipped a $23.2 million interest payment on bonds due Feb. 15.

The discussions have dragged on as negotiators wrestle with Washington Prime’s improved business prospects and the potential that creditors might realize better financial recoveries, the sources familiar with the proceedings said. Washington Prime’s stock soared earlier this year before falling, and experienced another brief surge in early June.

The talks include investment firm SVPGlobal, among Washington Prime’s largest creditors, the sources said.

SVPGlobal declined to comment.

Fallout from the pandemic last year forced Washington Prime to close some properties for a time and relax collection of rent from its tenants, squeezing the mall owner’s finances. During the throes of the pandemic in 2020, Washington Prime’s rental income plummeted about $127 million from 2019 levels due to the pandemic.

During the first three months of this year, Washington Prime’s rental income was off roughly $20 million compared with the same time period in 2020. Its cash flows from operations for the three months ending in March were $3.3 million, a plunge from $10 million during the same time period in 2020.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcy#U S Economy#Simon Property Group Inc#J C Penney Co Inc#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Macy S Inc#Americans#Washington Prime#Svpglobal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economymorningstar.com

U-Haul Co. of West Virginia Files for Bankruptcy

U-Haul Co. of West Virginia said it has filed for bankruptcy after facing challenges in recent years including management turnover, a lack of enough self-storage locations and litigation costs that resulted in declining cash flow and liquidity. The company, which serves do-it-yourself moving and self-storage customers in West Virginia and...
RetailPortsmouth Times

Ohio-based mall owner files for bankruptcy

COLUMBUS — An Ohio-based mall owner with more than 100 properties across the country has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Washington Prime Group announced Sunday, it and some of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The Company enters Chapter 11 after executing a restructuring support agreement with creditors, according to Business Wire.
Economyinvesting.com

Bankruptcy Filing Up-Tick Belies a Stronger Economy

(Bloomberg) -- A resurgent U.S. economy and free-flowing credit market will likely keep a lid on bankruptcy activity for the rest of the year, according to restructuring lawyer Chris Greco of law firm Kirkland & Ellis. Three large companies sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. last week, marking a...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Fashion Square owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Washington Prime Group Inc., which owns part of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The move comes after reports earlier this year that the company was preparing a potential bankruptcy filing after it skipped an interest payment on its debt. The company owns stakes in...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Lindale Mall's parent company files for bankruptcy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Sunday, Lindale Mall's parent company, Washington Prime, announced it was filing for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. This will allow the company to restructure its corporate-level debt, as well as strengthen it's business and operations moving forward. The company points to the...
Washington Statelexblog.com

New Chapter 11 Filing – Washington Prime Group

On June 13, 2021, Washington Prime Group Inc. and several affiliates, which administer a REIT and are headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, filed petitions under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Lead Case No. 21-31948). As detailed in the first day declaration, the company focuses its investments on enclosed retail shopping malls and open air properties located throughout the United States. The company estimates $1 billion to $10 billion in assets and liabilities.
Economystpetecatalyst.com

Westshore Plaza owner files for bankruptcy

June 14, 2021 - Washington Prime Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Washington Prime (NYSE: WPG) is a real estate investment trust with a national portfolio that includes Westshore Plaza in Tampa. The Covid-19 pandemic created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, making a Chapter 11 filing necessary to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness, fhe Columbus, Ohio-based company said in a news release. Washington Prime said it has executed a restructuring support agreement with creditors that hold most of its debt. The bankruptcy filing will allow the company to substantially deleverage its balance sheet and strengthen its business and operations going forward, the news release said. Washington Prime Group’s guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual at all of the company’s retail town centers throughout the proceeding, the company said.
Vienna Center, OHMarietta Times

Grand Central Mall files for bankruptcy

VIENNA — The company that owns Grand Central Mall filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection but said day-to-day operations at its properties should remain the same. Washington Prime Group announced in a press release that it was voluntarily beginning a restructuring process in an agreement supported by creditors that hold approximately 73 percent of its principal secured corporate debt and 67 percent of its unsecured notes.
Carmel, INIbj.com

Owner of Carmel’s Clay Terrace files for bankruptcy

Keywords Bankruptcy / Carmel / Clay Terrace / Commercial Real Estate / Coronavirus Outbreak / Finances / Greenwood / Real Estate Investment Trust / Retail / Shopping Centers. Washington Prime Group Inc., the real estate investment trust whose properties include Carmel’s Clay Terrace and several other local retail centers, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and could end up selling some or all of its properties.
BusinessABC6.com

Alex and Ani Files for Bankruptcy

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) – Alex and Ani has filed for bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, the Rhode Island-based jewelry company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday. The company was founded in 2004 by Carolyn Rafaelian and sells charm bracelets and necklaces. Rafaelian is no longer with...
Economyrock947.com

Aeromexico says U.S. bankruptcy court OKs 75 more days to present plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over its chapter 11 restructuring process, gave it 75 more days to present a reorganization plan. “The court approved the extension because, among other reasons, of the...
Industryrock947.com

Exxon to cut U.S. workforce by up to 10% annually – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp is preparing to cut its U.S. office workforce by between 5% and 10% every year for the next three to five years, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. The job cuts will target the lowest-rated employees...
O'fallon, ILPosted by
5 On Your Side

O'Fallon, Illinois, plumbing firm files bankruptcy

O'FALLON, Ill — An O'Fallon, Illinois, plumbing firm filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month. Spengler Plumbing Co. Inc., 1402 Frontage Road, made the filing June 1 in bankruptcy court in East St. Louis, listing assets and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. Jason Spengler is the firm's president, court documents say. The company's website says it also works on kitchen and bath remodels, plus heating and air conditioning projects.
Food & Drinksfsrmagazine.com

Daily Grill Parent Files for Bankruptcy

Grill Concepts, parent of The Daily Grill, Public School, and The Grill on the Alley, filed for bankruptcy in late April after COVID “devastated” the group’s retail dining operations. The company operates 14 restaurants, including seven Daily Grill and six Public School locations and one Grill on the Alley restaurant...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's Full truck Alliance raises $1.6 bln in U.S. IPO

June 22 (Reuters) - China’s Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd raised nearly $1.6 billion through a U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday, giving it a valuation of around $20.6 billion and marking another high-profile Chinese float in New York this year. The company, which styles itself as the “Uber for...
Businesshot96.com

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal – WSJ

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The deal comes on the heels of a pandemic fueled...
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Morgan Stanley to bar staff, clients without vaccinations from NY offices - FT

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank's New York offices if they are not fully vaccinated, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. The new policy will come into effect on July 12, the report said https://www.ft.com/content/489422df-6b40-4787-98df-7ac5fd3dee6b, adding that those who do not confirm being fully vaccinated will lose building access.