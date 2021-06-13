Cancel
Aspen, CO

Sick mountain biker rescued in Sky Mountain Park

By Aspen Daily News Staff Report
Aspen Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a report about a sick mountain biker on the Viewline Trail in Sky Mountain Park, between Aspen and Snowmass Village. The sick mountain biker was reported to be located approximately one-third of a mile from the top of the trail at about 8,468 vertical feet. The biker was later identified as a 68-year-old local male who was reported to be suffering from a significant medical problem.

