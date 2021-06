Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Maxine Bédat swears she began with a fairly modest aim: to tell the life story of a pair of jeans, from a humble cotton plant nestled in the soil to the flares hanging in your closet—and even extending into their potential afterlife as discarded landfill junk. “It’s not that I set out to connect the dots,” she says of the continent-crisscrossing reporting that took her everywhere from a Texas farm to a factory in Bangladesh and a landfill in Ghana. Nevertheless, those disparate dots come together to tell a story of consumption and waste in her new book Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment. “In telling the story,” she says, “one does begin to see how these things are connected.”