Odds and Sods: Cedar Ridge’s Mayhew, Orange’s Pell & White qualify for tennis regionals; wrestling regionals Tuesday

It was the most memorable comeback in many a moon for Orange baseball. Trailing 6-2 in the 7th inning, the Panthers scored eleven runs in the 7th to beat Cedar Ridge 13-6. The Panthers trailed 6-3 with two out and were down to its last strike when Conner Funk was at bat. Funk fell behind 0-2 and fouled off three pitches to draw a walk. After Jaren Sikes tied the game with a bases-loaded walk, senior Tyler Lloyd put Orange in the lead with a two-run single to left field to bring in Ryan Hench and Mason Thompson. After Jackson Berini was walked, right fielder David Waitt singled to left field to score Thompson and Lloyd, and the Panthers never looked back. Lloyd had two base hits in the 7th inning alone. He led off the 7th with a single to right field and scored two runs. Orange has now won four in a row and will conclude its regular season on Thursday at Northern Durham. Jordan Underwood earned his third win in four games for Orange on the mound.