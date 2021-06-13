Cancel
Odds and Sods: Cedar Ridge’s Mayhew, Orange’s Pell & White qualify for tennis regionals; wrestling regionals Tuesday

By Jeff Hamlin
hillsborough-sports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArriving eight months later than usual, next weekend’s 3A Mideast Women’s Tennis Regionals will include a singles player from Cedar Ridge and a doubles team from Orange. Cedar Ridge freshman Cameron Mayhew reached the semifinals of the Big 8 Conference Tournament inside Lindsay Linker Tennis Courts at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday afternoon. After receiving a bye into the second round Mayhew won her second round match 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals. Mayhew fell in the semifinals to Northwood’s Evelyn Lippers 6-1, 6-3.

