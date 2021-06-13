How to watch Brazil vs. Venezuela (6/13/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 1

The United States Women’s National Team returns to the pitch for the first time in two months on Thursday night when it takes on Portugal in a friendly at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. Led by the trio of Megan Rapinoe, Lindsey Horan and Sam Mewis, the USWNT is unbeaten in their last five, most recently taking down France 2-0 on April 13 in Le Havre. This will be the first matchup between the two countries since Sept. 3, 2019, a game in which the Americans won convincingly, 3-0.