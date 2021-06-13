Cancel
How to watch Brazil vs. Venezuela (6/13/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 1

By Ben Axelson
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Brazil hosts Venezuela on Day 1 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estadio Nacional de Brasília on Sunday, June 13 (6/13/2021). Brazil vs. Venezuela is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 1 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on Fox and Univision (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

