After record year, land managers prepare outdoors for new crush [column]

I was warned by several hikers that the terrain in the second half of the 100 mile wilderness would get much tougher, but the trail itself would have fewer roots and rocks, and that the mosquito population would drastically decrease as we climbed in elevation. A trade I was willing to make. The mosquitos were horrendous in my initial days on trail, but nothing I wasn’t used to in Minnesota. After four relatively flat days on trail since Katahdin, I felt ready for some elevation.