After record year, land managers prepare outdoors for new crush [column]
Who can forget the COVID-19 flight to the outdoors last year?. Local and state land managers were swamped with record use of area parks, trails and preserves, as well as state game lands, state forests and state parks. While a lifesaver to people cooped up because of COVID-19 restrictions, the mass use hammered the environment in many places, overwhelming parking lots, leaving behind litter and dog poop, and flattening wild plants.lancasteronline.com