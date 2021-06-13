Clarence Page: Here is a disturbing example of why press freedom is so important

There has been a newly refound interest in press freedom in the face of various global scandals, transformation of media, technological change, obstacles to deliberative democracy, and other factors. Press freedom is frequently used also as an explanatory factor in comparative empirical research. However, validations of existing measurement instruments on press freedom have been far and few between. Given these points, this paper evaluates eight cross-country instruments on press freedom in 147 countries between 2001 and 2020, replicating an earlier study with a comparable research setup. The methodology is based on principal component analysis and multi-level regression modeling. According to the results, the construct (convergence) validity of the instruments is good; they all measure the same underlying semi-narrow definition for press freedom elaborated in the paper. In addition, any of the indices seems suitable to be used interchangeability in empirical research. Limitations and future research directions are further discussed.