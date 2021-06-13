Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Clarence Page: Here is a disturbing example of why press freedom is so important

Omaha.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Fenster was about to board a plane in Myanmar on May 24 to return home to Michigan. Instead he was detained at Yangon International Airport, apparently for — as one of his former teachers at Columbia College in Chicago aptly tweeted — “performing acts of journalism.”. I say “apparently”...

omaha.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Clarence, IL
City
Detroit, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Page
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Junta#Press Freedoms#Columbia College#Burmese#Cpj#Frontier Myanmar#Kamayut Media#American#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldThe Tribune-Democrat

Clarence Page | American reporter detained in Myanmar for committing journalism

Danny Fenster was about to board a plane in Myanmar on May 24 to return home to Michigan. Instead he was detained at Yangon International Airport, apparently for – as one of his former teachers at Columbia College in Chicago aptly tweeted – “performing acts of journalism.”. I say “apparently”...
Politicscpj.org

CPJ announces 2021 International Press Freedom awardees

New York, June 15, 2021–The Committee to Protect Journalists will honor four courageous journalists from Belarus, Guatemala, Mozambique, and Myanmar with the 2021 International Press Freedom Awards. All four have reported during a historically turbulent time, covering protests and political upheaval in their countries. “In the midst of a battle...
U.K.Telegraph

We must protect press freedom

The hounding of BBC Newsnight journalist Nick Watt by a mob during an anti-lockdown protest in Westminster this week was disgraceful. Video posted on social media shows him being chased along the street, subjected to abusive chants of “traitor” and “scum”, and forced to flee to safety behind the gates of Downing Street.
Europecpj.org

CPJ, rights groups call on EU to uphold Burundi human rights commitments, including press freedom

The Committee to Protect Journalists and other human rights groups today called on European Union High Representative Josep Borrell and EU foreign ministers in a letter to uphold benchmarks set in 2016 when the EU suspended direct financial support to the Burundian government over its failure to protect human rights, democratic principles, and the rule of law in the wake of the country’s 2015 political crisis.
ChinaTaipei Times

CCP misses importance of academic freedom

This month, Jiang Wen-hua (姜文華), a researcher who had studied abroad before returning to China and joining the faculty at Fudan University, slit the throat of Wang Yongzhen (王永珍), a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) secretary assigned to the university’s mathematics department. The incident attracted the attention not only of foreign media, but also of Chinese studying overseas.
Societyarxiv.org

Reassessing Measures for Press Freedom

There has been a newly refound interest in press freedom in the face of various global scandals, transformation of media, technological change, obstacles to deliberative democracy, and other factors. Press freedom is frequently used also as an explanatory factor in comparative empirical research. However, validations of existing measurement instruments on press freedom have been far and few between. Given these points, this paper evaluates eight cross-country instruments on press freedom in 147 countries between 2001 and 2020, replicating an earlier study with a comparable research setup. The methodology is based on principal component analysis and multi-level regression modeling. According to the results, the construct (convergence) validity of the instruments is good; they all measure the same underlying semi-narrow definition for press freedom elaborated in the paper. In addition, any of the indices seems suitable to be used interchangeability in empirical research. Limitations and future research directions are further discussed.
FestivalSmithsonian

Why is Juneteenth Important?

Frederick Douglass once famously asked, “What to a slave is the Fourth of July?” To honor the anniversary of the freedom granted to those enslaved African Americans, we’ve pondered a similar question, “What is the significance of Juneteenth to the Black community?” In this three-part series we interviewed three experts at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) to find the answer: Mary Elliot, Curator of American slavery, and emancipation; Angela Tate, Museum Curator of African American women's history; and Kelly E. Navies, Museum Specialist of Oral history.
Protestsstateofpress.com

How Bulgaria hit rock bottom on press freedom | Freedom of the Press News

On September 2, 2020, Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Kenarov headed to the centre of the Bulgarian capital Sofia to cover an anti-government protest. He was filming the largely peaceful demonstration calling for then-Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s government to resign, when a few individuals started throwing projectiles at police, who responded with pepper spray and batons.
WorldThe Daily Star

Myanmar on Cusp of A Civil War: Another refugee influx on horizon?

With a civil war brewing in Myanmar, Bangladesh has much to worry about, as the face-off between the junta and the National Unity Government and its allies could result in a refugee influx once again, according to security and international relations analysists. Cases of human trafficking through the sea may...
PoliticsNPR

International Court Is Asked To Probe Anti-Drug War In The Philippines

The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court believes crimes against humanity have been committed during the Philippine president's anti-drug war that has killed at least 6,000 Filipinos. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court has urged the judges to investigate the drug war in the...
PoliticsHuron Daily Tribune

International criticism of Nicaragua crackdown grows

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — International criticism of Nicaragua's government grew on Tuesday after another night of arrests in Managua. Fifty-nine countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council signed onto a statement expressing concern over arbitrary arrests and the restriction of fundamental rights. “The government must ensure the protection of...
Soccerindexoncensorship.org

The free speech Euros: Group A

In celebration of one of football’s biggest international tournaments, here is Index’s guide to the free speech Euros. Who comes out on top as the nation with the worst record on free speech?. It’s simple, the worst is ranked first. We start today with Group A, which plays the deciding...
Worldmatzav.com

Amnesty International Calls For Probe Into Iran’s President-Elect For Crimes Against Humanity

Amnesty International is urging the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for crimes against humanity in connection with his alleged participation in the 1988 extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners and other violent crackdowns. Agnès Callamard, secretary-general of the international human rights advocacy organization,...
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Algeria Intensifies Crackdown On Journalists, Pro-democracy Activists

BOUIRA, Algeria — The Algerian state has stepped up its crackdown on journalists and pro-democracy activists in recent weeks, despite warnings from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Radio.M journalist El Kadi Ihsane and political activist Karim Tabou were kidnapped near their respective homes in Algiers on June...
Middle Eastonthisday.com

Shirin Ebadi

Listed as one of the 100 most powerful and influential women of all time, lawyer and activist Ebadi founded the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran. As the first Iranian and the first Muslim woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003, Ebadi's reception in Iran is controversial. Critical of the Iranian regime, she has been in exile since 2009.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.