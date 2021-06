Jun. 13—Arizona will turn to left-hander Garrett Irvin as it seeks a berth in the College World Series. Irvin, who threw a shutout last week against UC Santa Barbara, will start for the UA in Game 2 of its Super Regional series against Ole Miss on Saturday. If the Wildcats win the 7 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field, they will advance to next week's CWS in Omaha.