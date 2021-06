Uefa has contacted the French Football Federation to understand why France right back Benjamin Pavard was allowed to continue playing against Germany at Euro 2020 – despite briefly losing consciousness.The Bayern Munich defender collided with the hip of German player Robin Gosens in the second half of France’s 1-0 win. Uefa wants to know exactly what happened and whether the correct protocols were followed.Pavard said: “I took a hell of a shock. I was a little knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that it was better.”The European governing body are keen to understand why Pavard was not...