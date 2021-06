A Farmington man faces animal cruelty charges after he allegedly struck his 3-year-old American Bulldog with his fist in the left shoulder and head. The Ontario County Humane Society was called to a Corporate Drive address after Marcus Goodwine apparently became upset at his dog, named Buddy after he started playing with other dogs at this location. Goodwine is accused of dragging Buddy by his leash for several feet before striking him. The dog started to limp and had a large swollen welt on his head.