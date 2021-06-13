Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Japanese airline starts crew vaccination drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7eTM_0aSqYlD400
Virus Outbreak Japan (AP)

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways has begun vaccinating its pilots and cabin attendants on international flights.

It is one of the first companies to launch workplace vaccinations in Japan, one of the world’s least-vaccinated nations.

Japan is desperately pushing to accelerate the pace of inoculations before the Tokyo Olympics start in about 40 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXfc2_0aSqYlD400
Virus Outbreak Japan (AP)

Following criticism over the slow pace of the vaccine rollout, the government recently unveiled workplace inoculation programmes by major companies to supplement efforts led by municipalities around the country.

On Sunday, 50 ANA pilots and flight attendants dressed in their uniforms received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a company inoculation site at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

They are among the 10,000 employees ANA is prioritising. The airline plans to increase its daily vaccination capacity to about 300 to eventually cover all its 46,500 employees.

Satoru Shimizu, a 56-year-old pilot who received his first jab, said he has been nervous about Covid-19 as he flies around the world, but now “I feel so relieved, and I can concentrate on my duty and that will also lead to safety”.

TravelPosted by
newschain

Travel sector holding day of action in response to restrictions

The UK’s travel industry is holding a day of action to put pressure on the Government to reopen the sector and provide tailored financial support to businesses. Industry body Abta estimates that 195,000 travel jobs have been lost during the coronavirus pandemic or are at risk. It accused ministers of...
Aerospace & DefenseFort Worth Star-Telegram

American Airlines cutting flights as summer season starts

American Airlines will cut hundreds of flights over the next three weeks to avoid overloading its operation as demand for summer air travel rises faster than once expected. Spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said Tuesday that the cuts could average 50 to 60 flights a day the rest of June and between 50 and 80 a day in the first half of July. That is potentially more than 1% of American's schedule.
Aerospace & DefenseFlying Magazine

Cathay Pacific Aims for a Single Pilot in the A350 Cockpit During Long Hauls

According to Reuters, Cathay Pacific Airways is currently working with Airbus on Project Connect, a plan to introduce “reduced crew” long-haul flights with a single pilot in the cockpit much of the time. Though Cathay has not given a final go-ahead to the single-pilot idea, the airline hopes to introduce it during high-altitude cruise on passenger flights by 2025. “Once cleared, longer flights would become possible with a pair of pilots alternating rest breaks, instead of the three or four currently needed to maintain at least two in the cockpit.” EASA chief Patrick Ky told a German press briefing in January, “Typically on long-haul flights when you’re at cruise altitude there’s very little happening in the cockpit.” Famously, Air France 447 was in level cruise flight at night when the two pilots of the A330 lost control of the airplane. That accident claimed 228 lives.
Travelairlinegeeks.com

Taiwanese Airlines Introduce Vaccine Travel Packages

Earlier, Taiwan’s China Airlines and EVA Air have upped their frequencies to U.S. to meet the public demand. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), the daily average passenger count to U.S. in May was 361. However, the number of passengers has increased to 686 thus far in June. Taiwan’s government believed the ethnic flee from U.S. when the country had suffered from the coronavirus, the ethnic is leaving Taiwan when the curve of coronavirus in U.S. is flattened.
Travelexecutivetraveller.com

Airline CEOs expect ‘Zoom fatigue’ to drive business travel revival

After more than a year stuck on video calls, company executives are ready to hit the skies and meet customers face to face again, fueling airline industry optimism that business travel is poised to rebound despite the rise of Covid-era workarounds like Zoom. The lifting of travel restrictions will trigger...
Lifestyleohionewstime.com

Prosecution of violent passengers, airlines, crew unions

Air travel can be difficult at its best, with cramped planes, baby screams, flight delays, and impatience. When you fall into a pandemic, your level of anxiety can rise rapidly. It is connected to Confrontation with flight attendants And other unruly behavior Occasional battles captured and played endlessly on social...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Vietnam Airlines secures Canada approval

The carrier becomes the first in Vietnam to receive approval for Canadian flights. Vietnam Airlines has been granted permission to operate flights to Canada, paving the way for the flag-carrier’s first services to the North American country. The decision by Transport Canada to award a Foreign Air Operator Certificate allows...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Covid vaccine shortage delays vaccination drive in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): The West Bengal government could not start its universal vaccination programme - aimed at inoculating people in the 18-45 age group free of cost - due to paucity of jabs, a health department official said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Kanka Chakraborty, medical...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Condor, S7 among airlines adding Armenia routes

Condor, S7 Airlines and Air Arabia Egypt are among the airlines launching new routes to Armenia this summer as traffic to the former Soviet republic continues to recover. German leisure carrier Condor plans to offer nonstop service between Frankfurt (FRA) and Armenian capital Yerevan (EVN) from July 30. The route, which marks the airline’s first destination in the Caucasus, will be offered 1X-weekly on Fridays.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Crew Shortage: American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights

MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has missed the rapid upsurge in travel demand, failing to call pilots and essential maintenance staff back to duty. As a result, AA had to revert to last-minute crew shuttles between bases and to cancelations when solutions were not at hand. According to several news...
IndustrySafe Haven

Airlines Could Recover, But Crew Remain Elusive

Hurt by the pandemic, the leisure industry has hoped air travel would regain some lost momentum this summer. It wasn’t disappointed. Passenger interest is surging, but along with it problems with labor are emerging. As it turns out, planes can’t fly on demand alone, and a labor shortage is now...
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

I just flew from SFO to Asia. Here's what the experience is like right now.

Before you even consider flying to Asia, here is my most important piece of advice: Traveling to Asia is not straightforward right now. First, it requires research to understand the many coronavirus travel restrictions in place for your destination country. Some require a negative COVID-19 test before arrival, while most require quarantining after arrival for a period that can stretch up to two weeks.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Japanese Carriers Test Domestically Produced SAFs

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have conducted demonstration flights with aircraft using different blends of sustainable aviation fuel produced in Japan. Both airlines have committed to being net-zero carbon by 2050 and Japan aims to commercialize domestically produced sustainable aviation... Subscription Required. Japanese Carriers Test Domestically Produced SAFs is...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Air France adds its 10th Airbus A350-900, trials IATA Travel Pass

Air France on June 18 took delivery of its 10th Airbus A350-900. The aircraft, registration F-HTYK, rolled off the Airbus assembly line in Toulouse and took off for Paris-Charles de Gaulle, where it will operate on the airline’s long-haul routes. The front of the fuselage bears the name ‘Aubusson’, named...