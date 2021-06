Germany take on France in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F in Munich on Tuesday 15 June at 21:00 CET. France and Germany are more used to meeting at the other end of tournaments, and maybe they still will, but for the first time they face off in a group game. Les Bleus are tipped by many to add the European title to their global crown, while their predecessors as world champions – in the last tournament of Joachim Löw's long reign – have had mixed results in recent months but then Germany have often thrived most when underestimated.