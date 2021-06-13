Cancel
Montreal Canadiens: Numerous Additions Make up Busy Week on the Farm

Cover picture for the articleI wouldn’t blame you for missing any news related to the Laval Rocket over the past week or so. You know, what with the Montreal Canadiens playoff run and all. Regardless, life on the farm has been quite busy for the Habs whilst they prepare for their semifinals series against the Vegas Golden Knights, which kicks off on Monday. Needless to say, Montreal is once again the underdog in this series, with Vegas having made Expansion Team history by making the final four in three of their first four seasons. However, the Canadiens should have their fair share of supporters following what has been a magical playoff run thus far.

