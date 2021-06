Denmark and Belgium applauded Christian Eriksen after the 10th minute of their Euro 2020 game at the Parken Stadium.Eriksen, who wears No 10 for his country, collapsed moments before half-time in Copenhagen last Saturday in the Group BThe former Tottenham star, who required CPR at the Parken Stadium, has now been fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) to monitor his health.The 29-year-old is now stable with the player himself sending a message to fans to confirm that he was “OK” from his hospital bed.Romelu Lukaku, a club teammate of Eriksen at Inter Milan, confirmed his side’s intent to...