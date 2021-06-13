LETTER: Many helped with Senior Celebration
The Pentucket Parent Alliance (Senior Celebration) has organized an all-night, substance-free mystery extravaganza for Pentucket Regional High School's graduating seniors since 1994. Students spend the evening after graduation celebrating at various venues. This year it included a carnival start in front of the high school, Prince pasta for dinner and comedians, In the Game in Danvers, breakfast hosted by the West Newbury Fire Department and a hypnotist show.