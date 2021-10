The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan to use wide receiver James Washington more following the bye week, but it’s not the plan I was hoping for. Good news: after the Pittsburgh Steelers deployed James Washington for just 8 offensive snaps against the Seattle Seahawks last week, the plan is apparently to use him in much greater capacity moving forward. However, it sounds like the team is going to try to turn him into a slot receiver.

