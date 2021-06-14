Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Cornish theatre calls out Tory minister after he claimed the government helped them out during the pandemic

By Liam O'Dell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ToJmT_0aSqVwdc00

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has been forced to delete a tweet in which he claimed a Cornish theatre had benefitted from Government support - after the open-air theatre replied to say it was simply “not true”.

It follows a tweet from Jill Biden, the first lady, on Friday where she praised a “beautiful and powerful program for G7 spouses” at the Minack Theatre, which is located in Porthcurno and overlooks the sea.

Quoting the tweet, Mr Dowden wrote that he was “delighted” that Dr Biden - along with the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson - were able to spend time at the theatre.

He added: “This unique venue was one of more than 650 theatres helped through Covid with support from the £2bn Culture Recovery Fund, ensuring that it can entertain visitors for years to come.”

Except, it wasn’t, and the Minack Theatre soon responded to correct the record.

“Sorry @OliverDowden, but this is not true. We did not benefit from any CRF [Culture Recovery Fund] money as we were not eligible to apply.

“It turned out having a good level of cash reserves meant we had to fend for ourselves and utilise our own reserves,” they replied.

The secretary’s tweet has since been heavily criticised on Twitter, with users describing the incident as “embarrassing”:

Although the tweet in question has been deleted, Mr Dowden is yet to issue an apology for the false claim.

A spokesperson from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport told indy100 : “Over 650 theatres have benefitted from over £250m of support through our Culture Recovery Fund to date. A tweet was briefly issued in error that the Minack was one of them and we have now spoken directly to the theatre who have accepted our apology.”

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatres#The Theatre#Covid#Culture Recovery Fund#Crf#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthwcn247.com

UK's health minister denies claim he lied amid the pandemic

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a series of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top adviser. Facing questioning from lawmakers, Hancock said Thursday that he had “no idea” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and that he’d become aware that Cummings had wanted him fired. Two weeks ago, Cummings told the same lawmakers investigating the virus outbreak in the U.K. that Hancock “should have been fired” for a series of lies and for a litany of errors during the pandemic. The U.K. has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe.
Politicspeeblesshirenews.com

Boris Johnson condemned by Ken Clarke over ‘silly’ £200m flagship

Boris Johnson’s plan for a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia is “silly populist nonsense”, former chancellor Ken Clarke has said. Lord Clarke said the £200 million national flagship demonstrates that some in No 10 believe there is “free money” despite the stretched state of the national finances. Cabinet minister...
U.K.freenews.live

Prince William secretly arrives in the US to meet with Prince Harry

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are planning a secret trip to the United States to meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Daily Star reports, citing a source at Buckingham Palace. According to the source, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take their children on a...
Politicspoliticaluk.co.uk

6 MPs Take Boris & Government To High Court

A group of cross-party MPs have taken the government to the High Court today and accused Boris Johnson of unlawfully failing to act following a report by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC). The ISC report goes into detail about the integrity and threats facing the UK general elections and...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Labour leader Keir Starmer axes chief aide Jenny Chapman

Keir Starmer’s closest aide, Jenny Chapman, is to be removed from her role as political secretary after significant criticism from MPs, another major change after a weekend in which the Labour leader replaced almost his entire top team. Chapman’s departure follows a sideways move for Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

UK government wants every child to sing a bizarre ‘Strong Britain’ song on on Friday

This Friday, the UK government wants every schoolchild to sing a bizarre ‘Strong Britain’ song as part of One Britain One Nation (OBON) day.According to a tweet from the Department of Education the day is for children to learn about “shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.” To push the message, they have also created a “Strong Britain” song they want children to sing that day.And frankly, it’s rather bizarre.We are Britain, and we have one dream, To unite all people in one great team. Strong Britain, Great Nation Strong Britain, Great Nation Strong Britain, Great NationStrong Britain,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Radiohead, Blur and Chemical Brothers tell Boris Johnson to fix Brexit touring crisis

Stars from Radiohead, Blur and The Chemical Brothers have joined a new campaign urging Boris Johnson to fix the touring crisis caused by his Brexit deal.They are among more than 200 artists demanding help with the daunting barriers – costly visas and work permits, plus equipment red tape – that have “put one of UK’s finest exports at risk”.In January, the prime minister vowed to solve the crisis but, as The Independent revealed in April, no meaningful talks have taken place and no progress has been made.Anger was fuelled when Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, boasted about a deal...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Sir David Attenborough accuses ministers of ‘political attacks’ on television channels

Sir David Attenborough has accused the government of making “political and financial attacks” against British television channels.The famous naturalist’s intervention comes amid reports that the government will soon announce the privatisation of Channel 4.Ministers have also been criticised recently for making political capital of the publication of the Dyson report into how Martin Bashir secured his infamous BBC interview with Princess Diana in 1995, with culture secretary Oliver Dowden declaring that the organisation required far-reaching “cultural change”.The 95-year-old television presenter became the latest public figure to criticise the government for “short-sighted” attacks against British television channels.Sir David made his opinion...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Success of government’s ‘culture recovery fund’ in doubt as festivals teeter on brink of collapse

The effectiveness of the government’s culture recovery fund has been called into question by a new report highlighting how music festivals are currently teetering on the brink of collapse.The Public Accounts Committee is calling for better support for live music events, which are in peril for a second year due to the lack of government-backed insurance in the event of pandemic-related cancellations.Concerns were also raised about whether freelancers and supply chains that are essential to the culture sector have been able to access support from the fund.In March, The Independent reported how many freelance workers in the live music...
U.K.inews.co.uk

What is the Windrush scandal and why it is being marked

Tuesday 22 June marks Windrush Day, so called because it is the day when HMT Empire Windrush landed at Tilbury Docks in 1948. The ship was travelling from Australia back to Britain that year, and stopped at Kingston, Jamaica, en route before it terminating its journey at Tilbury. In the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Abolishing Dfid had negative effect on aid spending, watchdog finds

The controversial decision to scrap a dedicated government department has had a negative effect on overseas aid spending, an official watchdog found.Bringing overseas aid within the Foreign Office slowed down moves to boost the impact of billions of pounds worth of investment and assure value for money for the taxpayer, a report published today warns.There was widespread outcry when Boris Johnson’s government announced plans to scrap the Department for International Development (Dfid) last June.Experts warned the move would hit the world’s poorest just as they were facing the challenge of fighting the coronavirus pandemic. But foreign secretary Dominic...
CoronavirusPosted by
The Independent

Rishi Sunak shared concern over Boris Johnson’s handling of Covid, claims Dominic Cummings

Chancellor Rishi Sunak shared concerns last autumn that Boris Johnson had “no plan” to deal with coronavirus and was wrongly delaying a second lockdown, the prime minister’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed.In a series of messages on his Substack blog, Mr Cummings repeated his description of the PM as “like a shopping trolley” veering from side to side of the aisle without any clear direction.And he said that the UK could have avoided the need for a second lockdown altogether if it had followed up the first set of restrictions properly, but said this opportunity was lost because...
WorldThe Guardian

Government postpones ‘do or die’ meeting on social care in England

A “do or die” meeting on social care involving Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock has been postponed, it is understood, as the government came under renewed pressure over delays in setting out a policy for the sector. The discussion between the prime minister, the chancellor and the health...
Politicsstirlingnews.co.uk

Lib Dems tell Boris Johnson to scrap planning reforms after by-election upset

The Liberal Democrats have heaped extra pressure on Boris Johnson by demanding he drops the planning reforms linked to the Tories’ shock by-election defeat in Chesham and Amersham. Sir Ed Davey described the proposals as “undemocratic” and a “free-for-all” for developers after his party snatched the Conservative stronghold in a...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Independent body should run Windrush compensation scheme, Labour says

Labour has called on the government to remove the handling of the much-criticised Windrush compensation scheme from the Home Office so it can be run by a neutral, independent body, after two years of complaints from claimants about delays and low compensation offers. In a letter to the home secretary,...