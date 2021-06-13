Cancel
Christian Eriksen: Danish FA issues health update after midfielder collapses during Euro 2020 game

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Footballer Christian Eriksen is awake in hospital and has sent his greetings to his teammates, the Danish FA said in a new update on Sunday morning after the player’s life was saved on the pitch at the Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland.

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed in the 43rd minute and underwent CPR in front of fans, his family and millions of television viewers.

The Dansk Boldspil-Union (DBU) said the player is receiving further examination at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates,” it said.

“We would likle to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from both fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

“We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA where we will make sure they are passed on to Christian and his family.”

There were scenes of distress on Saturday night as teammates tried to shield Eriksen from TV viewers as medics performed lifesaving CPR. Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel could be seen consoling Eriksen’s partner.

“The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident,” the DBU added.

Eriksen collapsed face first as he rushed to receive a throw-in close to the corner flag deep in Finland’s half and teammates formed a shield around the midfielder while he received treatment.

After he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, the fans inside the stadium in Copenhagen chanted Eriksen’s name in a moment of unity.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

Eriksen’s club side Inter Milan said on Twitter: “Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you”.

The Denmark match resumed after an almost 90-minute delay, with Finland scoring a winning goal.

