Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Three ways Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo should attack Nets' defense — and one way he shouldn't

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be ridiculous to criticize most NBA players who scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as part of a playoff win, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is not most players. The two-time NBA MVP was one of the main contributors in Milwaukee's Game 3 victory over Brooklyn — the other being Khris Middleton, who totaled 35 points and 15 rebounds — which kept the Bucks from falling into a 3-0 hole. And yet, it feels as though Antetokounmpo can do even more moving forward in the series.

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Nba Mvp#Threes#Irving#Nba Com#Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Can Giannis Antetokounmpo break down mental wall?

There are very few people that can match the physical gifts and stature than that of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. So much of Antetokounmpo’s game is viewed through the prism of what he can do that no one else can do. It’s not often you see a seven-footer slalom through a crowd of defenders in one or two dribbles to then stretch his freakish arms at the cup or fly in on the other side of the ball and reject a shot attempt at the apex of its trajectory.
NBAPosted by
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Nets Big Three is Down To One – Bucks Tie Series

The Brooklyn Nets were dealt another blow yesterday afternoon as Kyrie Irving left the game with a sprained right ankle, Milwaukee took down the Nets 107-96 tying the series at 2 apiece. The Brooklyn Nets looked poised to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and set their sights on an...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo can silence the haters with all-time great Game 7 performance vs Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got off to a crushing start in the 2021 NBA PLayoffs. They shocked everybody, swept the Miami Heat in four games, and had momentum going into their series against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets stole the first two games of the series, and after a 39-point massacre in Game 2, it looked as if the Bucks season was over.
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s kryptonite in Milwaukee Bucks, per Giannis Antetokounmpo

If you ask Giannis Antetokounmpo, he believes the Milwaukee Bucks have found the perfect man to stop Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Surprisingly, it is not him or his second-in-command Khris Middleton. For Giannis, PJ Tucker has been KD’s kryptonite. The Bucks star said so as much in the postgame presser of their Game 4 victory, highlighting how important the veteran forward has been to the team in the playoffs.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks-Nets: How Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee shook off struggles and playoff failures in chaotic Game 7

NEW YORK — It didn’t happen the way the Milwaukee Bucks — or anyone on Earth — envisioned it, but they’re in the conference finals. After wasting what looked like a golden opportunity in Game 1, bumbling through the most putrid performance any team has had in these playoffs in Game 2, delivering an even worse offensive showing in Game 3 and blowing a 17-point lead (and another injury-induced opportunity) in Game 5, they sent the Brooklyn Nets packing in Game 7 at Barclays Center.
NBASportsGrid

Nets vs. Bucks: Should Milwaukee Be Favored in Game 6?

You have to like Kevin Durant going into this one. He’s probably the best player in the NBA right now. Sure, it’s close between him and a healthy LeBron James, but he is now proving he can put a team on his back and win when it matters in these playoffs.
NBARealGM

Giannis Antetokounmpo Following Game 7 Win: 'We Are Built For This'

Giannis Antetokounmpo reflected on the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 7 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets, saying that his teammates were built to rise to the occasion. "We worked extremely hard our whole life for this moment," said Antetokounmpo. "So we wanted everybody to live up to this moment, to feel this moment, to cherish this moment, because we are built for this.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn Game 7 Recap: Bucks Rise to Occasion, Advance to ECF

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after downing the Brooklyn Nets, 115-111 in a historic Game 7. This is what Game 7’s should be like...back and forth with both teams throwing haymakers and answering each other’s runs. Albeit stressful, this is a game that will go down in the history books for most stressful elimination games in recent memory.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks series preview

The Eastern Conference Finals are set with the Atlanta Hawks taking down the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 to book a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, who emerged in a Game 7 thriller against the Brooklyn Nets. The No. 5 seed Hawks are into their first Conference Finals since 2015,...