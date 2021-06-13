Three ways Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo should attack Nets' defense — and one way he shouldn't

There are very few people that can match the physical gifts and stature than that of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. So much of Antetokounmpo’s game is viewed through the prism of what he can do that no one else can do. It’s not often you see a seven-footer slalom through a crowd of defenders in one or two dribbles to then stretch his freakish arms at the cup or fly in on the other side of the ball and reject a shot attempt at the apex of its trajectory.