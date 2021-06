Le’Veon Bell is causing a scene again. Here’s why the Pittsburgh Steelers made the right decision not to overpay for the sideshow running back. After almost four years since the fallout between the Steelers and Le’Veon Bell, it is Pittsburgh who has gotten the last laugh. While the Steelers were criticized for letting Bell leave during free agency and allowing him to hold out the entire year, Bell’s recent comments about his situation in Kansas City only furthered the reasoning as to why the Steelers chose not to bring him back.