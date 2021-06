Princess Diana reportedly flew to Australia in 1981 by herself — right before she announced her engagement to Prince Charles. "She came for a three-week holiday to stay with her mum in Yass and it was just a week after Prince Charles had proposed to her," royal author Juliet Rieden told 9Honey. "She had said yes but it hadn't been announced to the world. [Diana] had this really big secret that she was keeping, and was hiding away in Australia and pretty much came in under the radar."