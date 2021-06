Over the last year, Jake Paul has dominated the combat sports conversation with his particular brand of celebrity boxing spectacle. However, now it’s possible that Paul has bitten off more than he can chew as this summer he will face the most dangerous fighter of his nascent pugilistic career when he fights former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August. But though many believe this will finally be the bout that shuts the brash YouTuber up, UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn’t as sure.