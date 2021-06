UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is not happy to see Leon Edwards fight Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and says that Leon is choosing easy fights. UFC’s top welterweight Colby Covington is always known for his trash talking. He even trashes fighters he is not even fighting, which is his style of picking up fights and being relevant even when he is not fighting. Recently he went all guns blazing on Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev. Now his new target is none other than fellow welterweight Leon Edwards.