RAYE shares new track ‘Call On Me’, written for her sister

The Weeknd addresses his fans in French on Twitter and sows doubt. Could this be the announcement of a new title? We tell you everything. Notice to fans of “Shape of you”, Ed Sheeran is back soon with a new single, we have the info. But that’s not the only ad that’s shaking the web these days. Indeed, the Canadian singer, The Weeknd shared on his account Twitter rather curious messages. Two tweets, but one meaning. The sentence remains the same, only the artist publishes it in two different languages. First in English, “I’m here for you” then … In French! “I’m here for you”. In a few hours, the twittosphere is agitated and the fans have only one question in the mouth: would it be the announcement of a next song in French?