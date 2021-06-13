Texas 4, South Florida 3: Walk-off win inches Longhorns closer to the College World Series
Eric Kennedy made sure that the crowd at UFCU Disch-Falk Field didn't stay silent for long Saturday night. His two-out double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Texas to a dramatic 4-3 walk-off win over South Florida in the opening game of the Austin Super Regional. Kennedy's game winner came just a few minutes after the underdog Bulls stunned the announced crowd of 7,180 with a pair of home runs to tie the game 3-3.www.hookem.com