Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Texas 4, South Florida 3: Walk-off win inches Longhorns closer to the College World Series

hookem.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Kennedy made sure that the crowd at UFCU Disch-Falk Field didn't stay silent for long Saturday night. His two-out double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Texas to a dramatic 4-3 walk-off win over South Florida in the opening game of the Austin Super Regional. Kennedy's game winner came just a few minutes after the underdog Bulls stunned the announced crowd of 7,180 with a pair of home runs to tie the game 3-3.

www.hookem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gonzalez
Person
Sam Ehlinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Longhorns#Ufcu Disch Falk Field#The Austin Super Regional#Bulls#The College World Series#Brutcher#Ut#Disch Falk#Mlb Com#Usf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.