Angelo Pagan Is Leah Remini's Husband — Get to Know the Alleged Serial Cheater and Dad of Her Daughter

Actress Leah Remini shocked many people when she released her 2015 memoir titled "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," in which she called her husband of almost two decades a serial cheater.

Leah Remini has been married to her husband, actor, and producer Angelo Pagan, since 2003. The pair share one daughter as well as Pagan's three sons from a previous marriage.

WHO IS ANGELO PAGAN?

Leah Remini's husband, actor, and producer Angelo Pagan was born on May 16, 1968, in Puerto Rico. Although he was born in Puerto Rico, the actor was raised in New York City as his family moved there shortly after his birth.

Pagan's passion for acting sprang up while he was in college. He graduated from City College of San Francisco with a bachelor's degree. His college days were used to get experience in acting.

Pagan took part in nearly every stage play he could get into with his college drama club. When he was 22, he left his home and relocated to California to pursue a future as an actor.

After being signed by an entertainment agency, his long walk to finding his place in acting and modeling began. Many years after appearing in several magazines as a model and doing minor roles in television series, Pagan's big break finally came in 1989.

He was cast in the television series "Midnight Caller," which became popular and successful. The actor is best known for his work on the 2001 film "Swordfish." Pagan is also the co-owner of Vivian's Millenium Cafe, a cafe in Studio City, Los Angeles.

PAGAN'S ROMANCE AND MARRIAGE

Before meeting Remini, Pagan was previously married to someone else with whom he shares three sons. On a fateful night in 1996, Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan crossed paths for the first time.

The two were having a great night at a Cuban restaurant and nightclub called El Floridita. The meeting was one Remini referred to as "love at first sight." She said in an interview with RuPaul:

"It's a beautiful love story because we did have a hard time in the beginning. We didn't meet under the best circumstances."

Despite meeting at a difficult period, Remini said that she and her beau stuck it out and even got counseling. They worked hard to make their relationship work.

After putting in all the effort and time to make their relationship successful, Remini and Pagan headed to Nevada to tie the knot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

With several friends gathered to celebrate them, Remini looked breathtaking in her Les Habitudes ivory gown as she said "I do" to Pagan. Their wedding took place on July 19, 2003.

The pair even got their reality television show titled "Leah Remini: It's All Relative." The show, which chronicled Remini and her family's lives, started in 2014 and lasted for two seasons.

Remini and Pagan were once known for being members of the Church of Scientology. However, after many turmoil-filled years with the organization, Remini and Angelo Pagan's Scientology relationship came to an end when they made a highly publicized exit.

Remini, who had been with the organization for over 3 decades, expressed her relief at leaving, and Pagan, who openly expressed his support for her, took to Twitter to say he was free at last.

HER MEMOIR

In 2015, Remini released a shocking book about her life titled "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology."

The actress gave jaw-dropping insight into her life, marriage, and 3-decade journey with the Church of Scientology in the book. An excerpt from the book read:

"I am selfish and self-centered … have physically threatened people … my husband [Angelo Pagán] is a serial cheater, and my mother was a [expletive]."

While Remini did not go into details of why her husband of 12 years at the time was a serial cheater, she did explain that her mother had a drug addiction and a difficult life.

THEIR FAMILY AND CHILDREN

On June 16, 2006, a little less than a year after they got married, the lovebirds welcomed their only child together, their daughter, Sofia Bella. In 2019, when they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, Remini wrote on Instagram:

"Happy Anniversary @therealangelopagan 23 years together, 16 years married. You have given me so much, my 3 bonus sons, our daughter…"

Both Remini and Pagan are proud parents who absolutely adore their children. While many view the sons as just Angelo Pagan's children, Remini is always more than happy to count them as hers and often refers to them as her bonus sons. In an interview about motherhood, the actress said:

"You really don't realize, until you have a child, how much you can love another person. I literally can say I would die for this person."

While Remini has acknowledged her husband's infidelity, the pair still make great parents and are sometimes caught together being cute and cozy. They might have their problems and ups and downs, but they certainly make an interesting couple.