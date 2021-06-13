Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Keep a routine, but remember to take a break

The Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I wrote about the importance of routine and our tendency to make major changes to our schedules over the summer months. While many of us will start sleeping longer in the morning and staying up much later at night, I emphasized the need for us to maintain some consistency in our routines.

www.theledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

A loving reminder to take your dang lunch break

I used to be horrible about taking lunch breaks—until I started working from home and adopted a rescue beagle. These days, the beagle screams at precisely 11:59 a.m. to inform me that he needs his noontime walk. He screams again after his walk, which serves as the perfect reminder to take an additional 10 minutes to eat a sandwich or something away from my laptop. Now, I rely on my daily beagle break to step away from the internet and preserve my sanity. Consider this your reminder to take your own beagle break—complete with proven health benefits, as outlined in a recent CNN interview with registered dietitian nutritionist Tamara Duker Freuman.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1976: Keeping to her routine

Luella Jensen holds a book on her lap as she looks intently at the photographer in her room at Clarkston Rest Haven in this photo published in the Dec. 12, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. Jensen, 86, was interviewed by longtime Tribune reporter Thomas W. Campbell for a story in his Elders series. She said she kept a fairly strict schedule -- “I get up at 6:30 and I go to bed at 9:30” -- and in previous years, before arthritis had made it impossible, had kept busy by knitting and crocheting, and teaching others the skill. Years before, after her husband died, making her a young widow with three children at home, she had gone to work and spoke proudly of her time as a school hot lunch cook. “We cooked for 800 and one time a picture of our school kitchen was in the Colliers Weekly. I’ve still got that picture. I’ve been around a little bit, you know.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
HealthThrive Global

Three Reasons to Take a Break From Screens

Screens have become a universal part of our daily lives. We use them for work, entertainment, social interaction, learning, and more. I wrote this on a screen and you are reading it on a screen. Today’s technology is phenomenal and the ability for us to access such a vast wealth...
Springfield, MOksmu.org

Take a Break and Get Outdoors

To say that this past year and a half have been tough is an understatement. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every facet of our lives and put a strain on our mental health. One simple way to destress and rejuvenate yourself is to explore the outdoors. With summer here, now’s a great time to go outside.
Kidsmomcollective.com

Keeping Kids Connected Over Summer Break

Summer is here! For the first time in her seven-year life, my daughter is sad about the school year ending. The pandemic made it tough on all of us. Social connections were brought to a full stop and it surely was a point of sorrow. Now that school is officially out, we are working on ways to stay in touch with our school friends.
NFLDiscover Mag

How to Keep Your Workout Routine Into Old Age

(Credit: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock) Staying active into your later years is crucial for your health. The recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity for healthy adults over 65 can keep muscles strong and help people go about life doing all the activities they enjoy. But if you’re meeting — and exceeding — suggested workout goals, do you need to scale back?
EconomyThrive Global

Julie Fry of Gentreo: “Take a break”

Think about all of the potential medical services and life-sustaining treatments you may need to have in different scenarios — resuscitation, mechanical ventilation, artificial nutrition and hydration, etc. Do you want them or would you prefer not to have them? Your decisions are your decisions if you make them, and if you don’t, you leave them up to someone else. Our father has end-stage Alzheimer’s. Thankfully, we already had discussed his medical decisions with him five years ago, when he was mentally capable of making decisions. It has taken so much anxiety off of us knowing what he wanted, and there’s no burden when we do have to make decisions, because we know it’s what he wanted.
Lifestylereviewed.com

4 simple ways to maintain a routine during summer break

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Who doesn’t love summer break? Book bags give way to beach bags, lunch boxes are replaced with picnic baskets, and long hours in the classroom are transformed into long hours in the sunshine.
KidsWorld Inside Pictures

Entertaining Outdoor Games For Kids That Will Keep Them Busy During Summer Break

Summer will be here before we know it and your kids will be soon done with school for this school year. Summer break is definitely the best time of the year for kids (not counting Christmas and New Year) when they have no homework to do or study anything. Your yard/neighborhood should be the place your kids will spend most of their free time. I bet they are already super excited for the long summer days and all the games they will be playing with their friends. Running out of ideas when they are outside most of the time is pretty normal, so your kids will need a little bit of inspiration for new entertaining activities. These summer outdoor games for kids will keep them busy for a while, so scroll down through this article and help them keep the fun outdoors!
Public HealthPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Remember To Still Keep A Mask With You

I didn't enjoy wearing a mask, but I did it because I felt there was a chance it was making a difference in the lives of others. Did it make a difference? I don't know, I'm not a doctor. I personally didn't feel like it was a control thing like many did, but if there was a chance it helped even a little, I feel like it was worth it.
Workoutsmyrtlebeachsc.com

Tips for Taking your Fitness Routine Outside

Summer is nearly in full swing so there’s no better time for you to be taking advantage of the great outdoors. You may be wanting to have more BBQs and you may also be wanting to have more backyard parties too. This is great, but if you want to benefit your health, then you need to make sure that you take your fitness journey outside.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Unlock The Benefits Of Taking A Work Break

Founder, Incito Executive and Leadership Development. Helping reactive leaders become strategic and inspiring leaders. A lot of leaders, unfortunately, have one thing in common: the inability to take a break. Whether it’s short breaks away from the desk or computer throughout the day or taking advantage of accrued vacation days or paid time off, leaders pack their schedules with back-to-back meetings with no time to eat or even think in between. I’ve often booked coaching sessions where we order in for lunch because clients in leadership positions weren't able to take a lunch break.
EnvironmentThrive Global

Keep Taking the Garbage Out

Do you ever feel like you have garbage accumulating in your mind, piling up from discussions that you should be having, but you’re not? Discussions where you set boundaries, speak your mind and say what you have to say in a loving but firm manner? But instead, you continuously have superficial talks, ones that barely break the surface of what you truly want to say? It feels like nonsense discussions that mean nothing and stay in your mind for recycling over and over and over.
Lifestyletheadvocate.com

Taking care of Dad; hydration key to keeping 'old man' outdoors

It’s on this day — and especially for us outdoorsmen — we should remember the time, the patience, the lessons, the experiences, the effort and the dedication it took to get us to where we are today when we head to the water, the swamps, the marshes, fields and forests.
ReligionPosted by
Vail Daily

Norton: Experiencing life’s abundance

One of the bigger misconceptions and mistakes I see or hear is around abundance. For some reason, many of us immediately associate abundance with money. And although having an abundance of money rarely hurts us, having an abundance of other more important things in life usually always helps us. And if we are abundantly blessed with good things, sometimes we need to appreciate the abundance of troubles that come our way as well.
Kidsescalontimes.com

Benefits Of Game Play For Children

Parents walk a fine line when trying to determine how much time to allow their kids to engage in game play. Game play has traditionally had a bad reputation, but parents can rest assured that by letting their children get involved in entertaining games of all types, including video games, they’re actually helping their youngsters in various ways.
Family Relationshipsalamocitymoms.com

In Defense of Dads Who Take Long Bathroom Breaks

It is true…what they say about dads. I have proof that even the best fathers are yet to be as selfless as a mother. You know—us moms? The martyrs?. Ask any mom of littles, and she probably can’t remember the last time she pooped in peace. But I bet if you ask around, in nine out of ten families dads take 20+ minute bathroom breaks.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Why PewDiePie is taking another YouTube break

Popular entertainer Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is taking another brief hiatus from YouTube. The 31-year-old revealed the reason for his break to viewers, and it’s pretty relatable. After joining YouTube in 2010, PewDiePie uploaded a new video every day to his channel for nearly a decade. After 10 years of never...
New Haven, KYKentucky Standard

Vacation Bible School builds relationships, breaks routine

Bill Coy was clad in a themed white construction hat and bright yellow vest as he sprayed bubbles around the yard for the children during a recreation period. It’s been decades since Bill participated in Bible school as a child, but at a small church in New Haven, he and other former students fill the evenings with fun and faith for the annual vacation Bible school.
Relationship Advicedivorcemag.com

Breaking the Patterns That Keep You in a Rut (Part 1)

Many of my clients complain of having difficulty breaking the patterns of behavior that cause them to feel stuck in negative interactions while communicating with intimate partners. Fortunately, awareness of the ways in which we are conditioned to fall into recurring behaviors that reinforce themselves over time is the beginning of changing them.