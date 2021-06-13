Keep a routine, but remember to take a break

Luella Jensen holds a book on her lap as she looks intently at the photographer in her room at Clarkston Rest Haven in this photo published in the Dec. 12, 1976, Lewiston Tribune. Jensen, 86, was interviewed by longtime Tribune reporter Thomas W. Campbell for a story in his Elders series. She said she kept a fairly strict schedule -- “I get up at 6:30 and I go to bed at 9:30” -- and in previous years, before arthritis had made it impossible, had kept busy by knitting and crocheting, and teaching others the skill. Years before, after her husband died, making her a young widow with three children at home, she had gone to work and spoke proudly of her time as a school hot lunch cook. “We cooked for 800 and one time a picture of our school kitchen was in the Colliers Weekly. I’ve still got that picture. I’ve been around a little bit, you know.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.