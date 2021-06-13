Officers investigating breaking and entering at store
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local business early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at Premium Only CBD on US-31 in Port Sheldon Township. Officers responded at 2 a.m. to an alarm from the business. Upon arrival, they found a window broken into and merchandise missing. The suspect had fled before officers arrived.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer.