Ottawa County, MI

Officers investigating breaking and entering at store

By FOX 17 News
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local business early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at Premium Only CBD on US-31 in Port Sheldon Township. Officers responded at 2 a.m. to an alarm from the business. Upon arrival, they found a window broken into and merchandise missing. The suspect had fled before officers arrived.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

