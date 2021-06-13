Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuyahoga County, OH

How one lawyer makes millions on Cuyahoga County’s construction projects

By Courtney Astolfi, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County taxpayers might not know his name, but they know his work — and they’ve paid millions for it. Gund Arena, Jacobs Field, the Medical Mart and convention center, the downtown Hilton hotel, and now, a new county jail. Local attorney Jeff Appelbaum for decades has played a pivotal role in the construction of these skyline-changing projects, financed by hundreds of millions of public dollars.

www.cleveland.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
41K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armond Budish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Construction Contract#Construction Law#County Records#The Medical Mart#Gateway Appelbaum#Pmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Brecksville receives $600,000 ODOT grant to replace pavement on Miller Road near Valor Acres

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The city has received a $600,000 grant from the state of Ohio to replace the pavement on Miller Road from Brecksville Road west to Southpointe Parkway. It’s a distance of only about 1,400 feet but it’s a key piece of road. This section of Miller will likely include an entrance to Valor Acres, a proposed 190-acre mixed-use development on the site of a former U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved too quickly to lift coronavirus safety orders, given vaccination rate

With only 42% of eligible Ohioans fully vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus, Gov. Mike DeWine has prematurely lifted the mask mandate and social distancing. He cares less about public health science and more about the economy. He has cut unemployment pay to coerce Ohioans to take jobs that might put their health at risk. The threat of contracting the virus or a more harmful variant, admittance to a hospital, and possible death are all still very real.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio House panel advances bill allowing officials accused of corruption to choose where their trial is held

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Republican-backed legislation to allow Ohio politicians accused of corruption to be tried in their home counties rather than Columbus cleared an Ohio House committee on Wednesday. By a 9-5 party-line vote, the House Civil Justice Committee advanced House Bill 286, which would remove the Franklin County prosecutor’s exclusive authority...