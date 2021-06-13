How one lawyer makes millions on Cuyahoga County’s construction projects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County taxpayers might not know his name, but they know his work — and they’ve paid millions for it. Gund Arena, Jacobs Field, the Medical Mart and convention center, the downtown Hilton hotel, and now, a new county jail. Local attorney Jeff Appelbaum for decades has played a pivotal role in the construction of these skyline-changing projects, financed by hundreds of millions of public dollars.www.cleveland.com