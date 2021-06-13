How one lawyer makes millions on Cuyahoga County’s construction projects

With only 42% of eligible Ohioans fully vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus, Gov. Mike DeWine has prematurely lifted the mask mandate and social distancing. He cares less about public health science and more about the economy. He has cut unemployment pay to coerce Ohioans to take jobs that might put their health at risk. The threat of contracting the virus or a more harmful variant, admittance to a hospital, and possible death are all still very real.