Since his rise to stardom with the Milwaukee Bucks, five-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven to be one of the most complex superstars in the NBA. He is sensational during the regular season, racking up one of the most star-studded resumes by a 26-year-old ever seen. Highlighted by two MVPs, a 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, and four All-NBA nominations, there is no questioning his greatness in the regular season. However, the biggest knock on the star has been his failure to get it done in the postseason, which is a conversation that has caught wind once again.