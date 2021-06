Since the Clippers fell down 2-0 to the Jazz on Thursday, several people have asked me if I plan to bet on the Clippers coming back in this series as I did last round. I admittedly considered it. There’s still no telling how much Utah will be able to get out of Mike Conley this series, and Donovan Mitchell didn’t look nearly as explosive late in the game after seemingly tweaking his right ankle, which kept him out for the last month of the season.