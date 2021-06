It was a tough season for the Osceola Chieftain soccer team. The handwriting was on the wall when only 12 athletes began the season on the Osceola roster. This made it very tough to simulate game situations in practice. With 11 players needed to field a full team it meant that there would be few substitutions for OHS while other teams would be able to put in more reinforcements. Once the injury bug nipped away at the Osceola roster things became even more challenging.