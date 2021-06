This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day is underway, and it's one of the best times to pick up Apple AirPods for (relatively) low prices. Right now, the standard AirPods have dropped to $119 at Amazon, while AirPods Pro are $190. Those deals aren't quite as great as they were earlier in the day, but both are far better than what you'd pay if you walked into an Apple Store right now.