FaZe Clan has unveiled its latest merch collab with none other than Takashi Murakami, the celebrated Japanese artist known for blurring the lines between high and low culture. The limited edition collection will comprise esports jerseys and mousepads featuring Murakami’s signature floral print (pictured above). Items will range in price from $50 to $100, and will be available exclusively on the NTWRK app on June 28 at 3 pm ET. NTWRK is a livestreaming shopping platform founded by Jaime Iovine — the son of noted music exec Jimmy Iovine — that features daily product drops and virtual shopping festivals. It is also an investor in FaZe.