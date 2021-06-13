Steele: As Father’s Day draws near

I believe I have used a similar photo — not the same one, but a bit different in earlier article mainly because it reminds me of dads. It is a beautiful cookie jar — all glass with a tin lid and a Scottish label in bright colors, mainly reds and plaids. “Dads Oatmeal Cookies, original Scottish … from Coast to Coast” is printed on it. I just love it. I purchased it a very long time ago, and I used it for receipts, etc., but today I am using it for display on top of my refrigerator with a very old woven basket which was once used for many shopping sprees of bread, meats, veggies and other goodies of all kinds. I only wish it could actually talk to me. The stories would be so awesome and many might even be a bit surprising because of the hardships back in the “good old days” which may have not been so good for many people. But with the bright colors on the front of the glass jar with again the bright red tin lid, it is one of my favorite items I have found through the years.