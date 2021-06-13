Cancel
Mark Henry Gunning to Bring Braun Strowman to AEW, ‘Super High On My List’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar-turned-AEW talent scout Mark Henry says we might not have seen the end of Braun Strowman … telling TMZ Sports he’s hoping to bring the former champion to his company!!!. Of course, Strowman was recently let go by Vince McMahon‘s organization … after spending the past 8 years as...

WWEtheringreport.com

Braun Strowman Shares His New Look Following WWE Release; Hits Back At Recent Claims About Bookings

After being released by WWE at the beginning of June, Braun Strowman has clearly decided to shake things up a little by cutting his beard...for the first time in a decade!. While he hasn't gone completely clean-shaven, the Monster Among Men certainly looks a little more fresh-faced! Seeing as his time with WWE has reached its end, you can't blame Strowman for wanting a fresh start, and it will be interesting learning how else he plans to reinvent himself.
WWEnodq.com

Update on Braun Strowman following his release from WWE

Braun Strowman will become a free agent once his WWE 90 day non-compete clause expires. Wrestling promoters that have been in contact with Strowman claim that his asking price is in the five figure range. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Strowman…. “We are told that Strowman is...
WWEPWMania

Should AEW Sign Braun Strowman?

With the recent releases of more WWE talent, something I discussed in a recent article, there will obviously be some discussion about where some of them will go next or what potential opportunities will be there for them, even if it’s not a full-time gig. Someone like Murphy, who is a very talented athlete, but never had the chance to do anything worth while as a character in the WWE, might be brought in for a New Japan tour after more travel restrictions are lifted, but that doesn’t automatically translate to a full schedule with the Japanese group. Among the half dozen competitors that got their walking papers, Braun Strowman was probably the most surprising release, simply because he was a current top guy for the organization, and at various points, the company invested a major amount of TV time into a push to establish him. If WWE brass or the writing team maximized those minutes is a completely different discussion. Still, there was a point a few years ago that the argument could be made that Strowman was the most over performer on the roster.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Erick Rowan Discusses WWE Releasing Braun Strowman

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan) did an interview with Sportskeeda to talk about a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked about WWE releasing Braun Strowman last week. “You know, a year ago, I was in the same position. That’s what you get when you...
WWEheelbynature.com

Report: Braun Strowman Asking Large Fee For Independent Bookings

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a high booking fee for interested promotors on the independent scene. According to PWInsider, Braun Strowman’s booking fee “is currently in the five-figure range” according to independent promoters who have reached out to him. The exact price of his booking is not...
WWEnodq.com

The latest regarding Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW

During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry talked about Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW. Henry noted that there is “interest on both sides” but they won’t have a serious conversation until Strowman’s 90-day WWE non-compete clause is close to expiring…. “Super high on my list. It’s not an all...
WWEringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Shows Off New Look After WWE Release

For the past couple of months, WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars, beginning with the release of Superstars such as Samoa Joe and Mickie James in April. Last week, WWE held yet another round of cuts from the company and it included several big names. The most...
Combat Sports411mania.com

Braun Strowman Clarifies His Status, Says He Hasn’t Discussed Bookings With Anyone

Braun Strowman is shooting down reports that he has a major asking price for his bookings, saying that he hasn’t even discussed any work with anyone. As reported earlier this week, several independent promoters has reportedly learned that Strowman had an asking price in the five-figure range because he is in a good financial place and didn’t need to take bookings if he didn’t want to.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Why There Is No Need To Make Braun Strowman All Elite

As the latest round of WWE personnel cuts came down the news pipeline in early June, a lot of wrestling fans were left stunned by some of the names that were on this list of talent that WWE was releasing. Among the notable names were Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Lana. But perhaps the most surprising name on the list was none other than the “Monster Among Men”, Braun Strowman.
WWEPosted by
Forbes

Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Reportedly Charging Hefty Booking Fee On The Indies

Braun Strowman is looking to cash in on the fame he found in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider.com (h/t Wrestling Inc), the former Universal Champion, who was surprisingly released by WWE just over a week ago, is seeking a big payday to appear for independent wrestling promotions: “Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a five figure booking fee for his post-WWE appearances on the indies. Indie promoters who have reached out to Strowman about possible bookings report that the asking price is currently in the five figure range.”
WWEInternational Business Times

WWE News: Hall Of Famer Planning To Bring ‘Monster Among Men’ To AEW

Mark Henry reveals he is trying to get Braun Strowman to join AEW. Henry wants to wrestle again but needs to get himself back into shape. Strowman is expected to work under a new ring name in AEW. Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, is not expected to...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Told To Sign ‘With Two Companies’

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was recently released by WWE which came up as a shock given the fact that he is a true main event calibre star. John Cena Sr. lambasted WWE’s decision and believes the company made “one big mistake” by releasing former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Winner Leaks?
WWEPWMania

Details On Braun Strowman Requirements For Indy Appearances

As noted, it was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman had an asking price of five figures for post-WWE indie appearances. Strowman took to Twitter on Thursday to dismiss the report. He wrote- “Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But...
Combat Sports411mania.com

Quote From Braun Strowman’s Manager Still Shows Five-Figure Price

Last night, Braun Strowman denied recent reports that independent companies that have tried to contact him about appearing were told they’d have to pay in the five-figure range. Strowman said that he hasn’t talked to any one about making any appearances, suggesting the report of the five-figure asking price was false.