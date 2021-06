Bukayo Saka is preparing to play as a forward with England this summer at Euro 2020 but the versatile Arsenal youngster is ready to do a job wherever he is needed at his first major international tournament.The 19-year-old has been categorised as a defender and a forward on Gareth Southgate's squad lists since his first call-up in October, having started his England career as a left wing-back and transitioned to the left-hand side of the attack.Southgate is a huge admirer of Saka, not least for this versatility, but the Arsenal teenager played as a forward in last week's pre-tournament...