Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

A One Of 200 Yamaha FZR750RT Homologation Unit Is For Sale

By Earl Davidson
RideApart
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the 80s, Yamaha needed a bike to get into the AMA Superbike Championship. To qualify, the bike that needed to be fielded would have to be something special, and yet legal to ride on the street. It's a good thing that this 1987 FZR750RT came across my desk. Bring...

www.rideapart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yamaha#Homologation#Deltabox#Vance Hines#K N#Swingarm Bearings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Yamaha YZ250FX

The 250cc four-stroke engine excels at midrange torque and even nips at the heels of 350cc engines. Free Power Tuner app expands the engine’s versatility. Pocketed seat limits rider maneuverability when sitting. Has difficulty starting in gear. Verdict. Although it may feel wider and also place the rider further back...
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Yamaha MT-07 First Ride

The most impressive thing about Yamaha’s MT-07, now updated for 2021, is who’s been buying the prior versions. The MT has been one of Yamaha’s best-selling motorcycles in the US since it was introduced, as a FZ, in 2014, with a total of 25,000 sold. It’s been purchased by almost as many members of Generation Z as by boomers. And while 27 percent of the owners have just bought their first motorcycle when they picked up their MT-07, even more (36 percent) of them have been riding for more than 20 years. What is it about this machine that gives it such broad appeal? And has Yamaha sustained it with the new version?
Carsmorebikes.co.uk

Yamaha reveals new retro XSR125 for the UK

There’s some good news for style-conscious learner riders, as Yamaha’s XSR125 will be coming to the UK for 2021. We declared ourselves big fans of the baby XSR when we brought you the news of its big reveal in Asia last year – and we had our fingers firmly crossed that the Japanese factory would take the decision to bring it over to British shores.
CarsTotal Motorcycle

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 Guide

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 : WHERE R/WORLD MEETS YOURS. A new generation supersport featuring Yamaha’s legendary styling combines an advanced CP2 engine with an ultra-thin and lightweight chassis to provide torquey performance. Bridging the gap between the entry-level YZF-R3 and the prestigious YZF-R1, the 2022 YZF-R7 offers a unique package of performance and sporty styling that is true to its R-Series DNA and the lineup’s aspirational history of racing success. From its adjustable Monocross single-shock striking a balance between ride comfort and sporty performance to its proven engine and potent braking power, the R7 is designed to deliver the pinnacle of performance on and off the track.
Carsreturnofthecaferacers.com

Smart Single – Stu Lloyd Yamaha SR500 e

Stu Lloyd grew up in the UK during the late ’70s and early ’80s. As a young boy, his leisure time was devoted to wrenching, tuning, and crashing two strokes. He was what the British press labelled as a “two-stroke hooligan” causing mischief on his Kawasaki KH 250s and Yamaha RD LCs. Back then life was all about maximising his time on two wheels.
Carsevoindia.com

Yamaha FZ-X launched at Rs 1.17 lakh

After months of speculation and spotting test mules at various locations, Yamaha has pulled the wraps off of the all-new FZ-X. It is a neo-retro bike that is based on the FZ-S. Yamaha will sell you the bike in two variants, one without bluetooth connectivity and one with, the former priced at Rs 1.17 lakh ex-showroom and the latter priced at Rs 1.20 lakh.
Carsbike-urious.com

Documented Restoration – 1985 Yamaha RZ350

The last two-stroke officially imported into the US, the Yamaha RZ350 is very much a sought-after collectors bike in the US. Only sold in the states from 84-85, these were the first bikes in the US to come equipped with catalytic converters. The seller of this example (VIN: JYA48H005FA012572) acquired...
Bicyclesbikeexif.com

Rally Raider: A gleaming Yamaha WR450F by Le Motographe

The garage tools and techniques might be the same, but there’s not a lot of overlap between race and custom bike building. At the simplest level, it’s a Venn diagram, with ‘function’ in one circle and ‘form’ in the other. Occasionally a bike falls into that tiny overlap though, and...
Buying Carssilodrome.com

For Sale: A 1968 Toyota Corolla Sprinter Trueno JDM Outlaw

Reading time: about 3 minutes. This early Toyota Corolla Sprinter has been given a little of the Outlaw treatment, it now has a 1.6 litre 4A-GELU Black Top 20 valve inline-four cylinder engine under the hood – an engine originally fitted to the AE111 Sprinter Trueno. The Toyota Sprinter isn’t...
Carsthebharatexpressnews.com

Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: Top 5 highlights

Yamaha RayZR Hybrid and RayZR Street Rally Hybrid to launch in a few months. The Yamaha RayZR Hybrid and the Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Hybrid will soon be launched in the Indian market. The new hybrid models in the Yamaha RayZR range were presented at the recent launch of the new neo-retro Yamaha FZ-X commuter motorcycle. The RayZR Hybrid scooters are expected to share the same 125cc engine with electric assistance as the Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, and will also benefit from a long list of new features, including Bluetooth connectivity. While India Yamaha Motor has presented the RayZR range with some details, the full specs and details have yet to be announced. Here are the top 5 highlights from what we know.
CarsRideApart

Yamaha Introduces Fascino 125 Hybrid Scooter In India

For a couple of months now, fans of Team Blue in India had been waiting in anticipation for the recently revealed FZ-X neo-retro street fighter. After pulling the covers off this impressive premium entry-level machine last week, Yamaha India had yet another surprise in the form of the Fascino. Now, the Fascino is a fascinating little scooter which employs what Yamaha is calling a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) which is a form of hybrid technology.
CarsMotorcycle.com

2022 Honda Grom Review – First Ride

If you believe the conventional wisdom of our forum moto-trolls, a motorcycle must be full-sized, fast AF, have the range of a WWII Dornier 217 medium bomber and price tag of a 1980 Suzuki GS850 to have any hope of success, much less being a sales leader. Based on that, what model do you think Öhlins suspension, the high-end, race-focused Swedish company, likely sell the most cartridge kits and shocks for? The GSX-R? Ninjas? Ducati Superbikes?
BicyclesRideApart

JoNich's New Wheels Combine Aluminum And Carbon Fiber

There's no doubt that carbon fiber wheels look amazing, but many riders have concerns over the sturdiness of the material compared to conventional aluminum. Should you be looking for that exquisite carbon look with the peace of mind that comes from steel, have a look at what JoNich has done with its new 24M9-CARBON.
Carsmorebikes.co.uk

USED BIKE RIDE: Moto Guzzi V7 III Special

Moto Guzzi has been making motorcycles from their Mandello del Lario factory since 1921. The V7 Special is a nod to Guzzi’s long history, launched in 2012, with annual updates leading to the Model III, the one that we rode. The bike we rode was fitted with Mistral Exhausts. Give...
Carspianistmagazine.com

Yamaha P-45

Superb playability, outstanding value and Yamaha quality. Action: Yamaha’s Graded Hammer Standard (GHS) keyboard with 88 fully weighted keys. The most affordable model in Yamaha’s acclaimed P-Series, P-45 has a compact and portable design making it an ideal instrument for home or on the road. The piano includes Yamaha’s 88 note Graded Hammer Standard keyboard which, combined with a matte finish on the black keys, ensures a realistic playing feel.
CarsAutoblog

Suzuki Jimny Lite is a blank canvas for off-road enthusiasts

One of the most desirable new vehicles for sale right now is the Suzuki Jimny. The compact 4x4 was developed with a "less is more" philosophy, giving off-roaders everything they need to traverse harsh terrain, but with an affordable price and none of the luxo-fluff that many modern trucks come with. Now, Suzuki has announced an even more bare-bones Jimny Lite that delivers exactly what four-wheelers want in a no-nonsense, affordable package.
Carsthebharatexpressnews.com

World Motorcycle Day 2021: Motorcycle Types Explained

World Motorcycle Day is an opportunity to celebrate motorcycles! A purist or a motorcycle enthusiast celebrates motorcycles every day. After all, it is rightly said that “four wheels move the body, but two wheels move the soul”. And as motorcycle enthusiasts, we totally agree! We list different types of motorcycles and give you a quick overview of the purpose of each type. But what really matters is to ride them. Riding motorcycles can be therapeutic, regardless of their type! Of course, there are different ways of classifying motorcycles – body type, engine type, displacement, etc. But note that classifying motorcycles on the basis of body type is more difficult these days, as the boundaries between body types blur from time to time.
CarsRider Magazine

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone | First Ride Review

“I would know the sound of a big Guzzi in my sleep. It concentrates its aural energies in your upper chest, ringing through your bones. It is … the sound of joy.”. — Melissa Holbrook Pierson, The Perfect Vehicle: What It Is About Motorcycles. When we find joy, we hold...