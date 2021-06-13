A One Of 200 Yamaha FZR750RT Homologation Unit Is For Sale

The most impressive thing about Yamaha’s MT-07, now updated for 2021, is who’s been buying the prior versions. The MT has been one of Yamaha’s best-selling motorcycles in the US since it was introduced, as a FZ, in 2014, with a total of 25,000 sold. It’s been purchased by almost as many members of Generation Z as by boomers. And while 27 percent of the owners have just bought their first motorcycle when they picked up their MT-07, even more (36 percent) of them have been riding for more than 20 years. What is it about this machine that gives it such broad appeal? And has Yamaha sustained it with the new version?