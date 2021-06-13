UA staff expected back on campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- Most employees at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are expected to return to campus Monday if they had been working remotely because of the pandemic. Campus officials announced in March the June 14 target date to have "100% of employees" returning to their usual on-site work. After an academic year with a majority of classes taking place remotely, UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz has said he expects classrooms and work areas to be at normal capacity this fall.