Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Letter to the editor: This dream meal had little appeal

North Platte Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI haven’t eaten in a restaurant since the pandemic shut everything down in early 2020. I hope to do so soon, but I got out of the habit of eating out, and so I haven’t done it yet. However, the possibility must be on my mind, because I had a very strange dream last night. It left me with a wish to complain to the management, but since it happened in Dreamland I thought I would instead just put it out into the world in hopes that doing so will prevent this happening in real life.

nptelegraph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
North Platte, NE
Food & Drinks
North Platte, NE
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsNorth Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Make summer meals changes permanent

For the one in seven kids who may face hunger today in Nebraska, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. This summer, however, may be a different story because new benefits and temporary nutrition waivers are helping to reach even more kids with the food they need. For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to drop meals off at a child’s home.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Order at McDonald's

Breakfast out is always a treat, and a trip through the drive-thru can be a cheery way to rise and shine. That's unless you've made an overly decadent menu choice, which can cause you to feel heavier for the rest of the day. No fun!. The good news is that...
DrinksMySanAntonio

510 Selected wines: 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls was the first wine blind tasting to be held in person after the pandemic

The 5th edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the blind wine tasting organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Assoenologi, has been carried out in person after last year’s virtual edition. Società Agricola Siddùra, Luogosanto (SS) was given the special Gran Vinitaly 2022 Winery of the Year Award; for the “green” section of the Selection – Wine Without Walls, the winery selected for top honors was Fattoria La Vialla di Gianni, Antonio E Bandino Lo Franco, Arezzo (AR). Two wines were also awarded the special “Dante” Trophy, in honor of the 700th anniversary of the homonym Italian poet.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Is Olive Garden Really Closing Forever?

There has been some recent chatter on the internet that the popular Italian chain restaurant, Olive Garden, may soon be closing their doors for good. Understandably, this rumor has upset fans of their affordable prices and breadsticks deal. Luckily, the rumor, which started as the result of an online advertisement that ran in December of 2020, seems to be unfounded.
Clark County, WIWEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Puppies and Lucky

--- Kind, mellow, and cool. That’s how staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs describe Lucky. He is a Lhasa Apso, estimated to be around 10 years old. Lucky takes an eye medication twice a day and uses some drops due to dry eye, but he is able to see just fine.
Vancouver, WAclarkcountylive.com

Share Appeals for Meals Campaign Underway

Share’s annual Appeal for Meals campaign will be held this year from June 6 to 12, 2021; all funds raised will support Share’s meal programs. “We believe that every person counts. But for hundreds of local families and individuals, access to nutritious food remains a constant, daily struggle. To-go meals through our Hot Meals program remain near historically high numbers with 8,500+ served per month,” said Diane McWithey, executive director. “It is vital that we keep our Backpack, Fresh Food Pantries, Hot Meals, Summer Meals, and Outreach Food Kit programs fully funded, providing healthy and fresh foods to children and families, women and men in our community.”
Lifestyledodoburd.com

34 Incredibly Unique Birthday Card Ideas for Friends, Family and Coworkers

Be the one who stands out by trying one of these incredibly unique birthday card ideas for friends, family, and co-workers. Far from looking homemade, these cards are stylish and impressive, including many designs that would look awesome in a frame on the wall! From sophisticated marble designs to superhero money cards, and dogs whose ears flap to scrolls that are up to four feet long, you’ll never need to buy a store-bought card again.
Food & Drinkswdjx.com

Life Hack: Grill Burgers With Ice Cubes?

So apparently this little trick has been out there for a few years now thanks to Top Chef judge Graham Elliot, but a reporter for KTLA just discovered it and says it works!. This experiment tried different flavored cubes to see how that affected the flavor…. Either way, this seems...
Celebrationsbiologyreporter.com

Kölno Municipality: Midsummer fun with the flag in the background

The municipality of Kolno, more precisely Kozioł, is another place where the “Adventures of Self-Government with Science” festival was held. Here the fun has been combined with a midsummer night. The gaming program included, among others, the performance of the brass band OSP Przasnysz, the band. BL Blues Band, soloists...
Drinksjamessuckling.com

Weekly Tasting Report (June 15-21): West Coast Wonders, Classic Champagne Cristal and a Petite Syrah For The Ages

America’s West Coast wineries are hitting it out of the ballpark this week with a handful of great wines, including a tiny-production pure cabernet sauvignon from one of the great historical vineyards of Napa Valley and some sleek and exciting syrahs from the Washington wine master Christophe Baron and his team, not to mention a few awesome bottles from Quilceda Creek. There are also two new releases of Louis Roederer Champagne Cristal and some gorgeous whites from the living legend of Alsace: Domaine Zind-Humbrecht.
Lifestylejoincake.com

12 Thoughtful Memorial Gift Ideas for a Loved One

Cake's blog posts contain affiliate links and we earn commission from purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. It’s easy to make a list of the standard gifts you can give when someone dies. In fact, let’s make one now:. You can send...
Religiona Life Overseas |

What if you used these “7 Household Rules?”

I preached on Sunday about “What does it mean to be the family of God?” In preparation I studied about how family language is used in the Bible; I also pondered how family language forms us. The idea of being siblings (plural) is used more than 150 times and the singular form of a sibling (often “brother”) is used more than 120 times in the New Testament.
Travelfarewellalarms.com

Adding A Sense Of Luxury To Your Next Trip

Why make your travels more difficult than it has to be?. While it’s all well and good attempting to travel on a budget at certain times, sometimes you want to push the boat out, so to speak, and travel in the lap of luxury. Admittedly, some trips are designed to...
Drinkscanadianbeernews.com

Bricklayer Brewing Releases I Changed My Mind Pineapple Mango Milkshake IPA

CHILLIWACK, BC – Bricklayer Brewing has announced the release of “another bigtime Bricklayer flavour bomb!”. I Changed My Mind Pineapple Mango Milkshake IPA (6.7% abv):. First sip of this beer = IT’S SO GOOD. It’s got big doses of both pineapple and mango, and was dry hopped with Zappa hops which amplify the intense tropical fruitiness – especially the mango. And right at the end, after the fruit passes, hover all the beautiful hoppiness we love from an IPA.
Entertainment1027coyotecountry.com

The Great Alarm Debate That Has Jeff & Aimee Fighting!

Is there a perfect time to wake up before your alarm goes off? Jeff & Aimee are split on this one. Hear the full story at 10:26. Also, a Las Vegas Raider made important history yesterday. Listen to Raider Carl Nassib’s story at 15:52. Lastly, Miranda Lambert’s first tattoo story...
Family Relationshipsfamilyequality.org

Raising Them to Be Strong: A Gay Dad’s Reflections on Parenting Daughters

To recognize Fathers’ Day, a long-time supporter of Family Equality, Lane Igoudin, shares his journey of fatherhood and his experience raising daughters. Sixteen years ago, my husband Jonathan and I were filling out a Child Desired Worksheet. The lengthy form, which was covered in check boxes and numbers, was part of our foster-to-adoption certification by Los Angeles County.