Letter to the editor: This dream meal had little appeal

I haven’t eaten in a restaurant since the pandemic shut everything down in early 2020. I hope to do so soon, but I got out of the habit of eating out, and so I haven’t done it yet. However, the possibility must be on my mind, because I had a very strange dream last night. It left me with a wish to complain to the management, but since it happened in Dreamland I thought I would instead just put it out into the world in hopes that doing so will prevent this happening in real life.