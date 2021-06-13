Hearing could set tone for solar farms locally

Waves of crops that now rest upon hundreds of acres of land in Cecilia soon could become home to a source for solar energy. Property owned by Clayton, Geraldine and Kerby Grey and Eugene and Dorothy Hill southwest of Cecilia along Hardinsburg Road, South Black Branch and Hansborough Roads – property that covers, 1,072 acres – will be up for discussion Tuesday afternoon at a Hardin County Planning and Development Commission public hearing on the third floor of the Hardin County Government Building.