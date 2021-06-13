A great day to get Crazy ...

There was a vibe in downtown Lewiston Saturday almost like it used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than a year ago.

Main Street was blocked off for the Crazy Days sales; people milled around in the sunshine; laid back, listening to music; enjoying a leisurely afternoon.

“It feels like there’s a rejuvenating surge of people wanting to get out,” said Jewlie Cunningham of Lewiston, who was browsing the vendors with her daughter-in-law, Keesha West, and her five grandchildren.

“It feels good,” Cunningham added. “I missed the family a lot (during COVID), not being able to have gatherings and family dinners together. So it’s been really good to be able to get back out.”

The Crazy Days sale seemed more lazy than crazy. Vendors were selling everything from furniture, knickknacks, games, custom knives, old records and vintage clothing. The Boy Scouts were holding a Matchbox car race. Kids were splashing in the fountain at Brackenbury Square and folks were sitting in lawn chairs on the sidewalk, people-watching.

Lynn Worle of Clarkston was thumbing through a rack of used rock ‘n’ roll T-shirts.

“I have a friend who loves these kinds of T-shirts,” Worle said, holding up a hanger with a faded imprint of Led Zeppelin on the front.

“The old rocker T-shirts like this — this was a classic.”

Worle also said it felt refreshing to be out in the sunshine Saturday, although the pandemic didn’t idle her. She works at Twin Rivers Physical Therapy and she said the business didn’t slow down even during the shutdown.

People still have to wear masks at the business, she said, but she feels comfortable being out in public without one now.

“It feels good,” she said. “It feels invigorating to get out and do stuff.”

Marvin Lee was one of a few vendors selling old vinyl records — some of them with artistic covers he’d created himself.

“It’s a therapy,” Lee said of the inspiration for his album covers.

“I used to be a rabid alcoholic and did a lot of drugs. So this was a distraction to get off that stuff.”

Besides the funky art, Lee said, the sales of vintage vinyl records is a lucrative venture. Old records have finally moved out of the niche market and are now mainstream. People are clamoring to get their hands on old records that go back, well, some as far as the early 20th century.

“Vinyl records have been coming back into the consciousness, probably for the last 20 years,” Lee said. “Some people look for records from when they were first starting to make records.”

The appeal, Lee said, is the tactile feel and realistic sound of vinyl over digital music.

“People want to hold things. They’re tired of audio files and synthetic sounds. Audio files have a more un-human sound — really clean, where analog (vinyl records and compact discs) have more of a human sound to it.”

Turntables with which to play the old discs are available in a variety of places, he added, including Lee’s place of employment, Greenfield Glass and Goods.

Old records sell for anywhere from a dollar up to hundreds of dollars, depending on variable such as condition, the artist and so on.

Besides the records Lee was selling Saturday, he also has a private collection at home, “in a little room, away from everybody.” Those he won’t sell.

“I got some good stuff in there,” Lee said. “I’m not so much an AM-FM guy, although I do like some Tom Petty, some Beatles. Who doesn’t like that stuff? Well, I can name some people that don’t like it.

“But I like stuff that’s off the radar a lot.”

He rattled off the names of several musicians this reporter had never heard of.

“It’s more alternative, left-of-the dial stuff,” Lee said.

