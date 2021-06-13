Cancel
Canadian resident faces felony charge following cannabis smuggling bid

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who resides in Canada was turned over to New York State Police where he is expected to be charged with criminal possession of marijuana after customs officials found 7.8 pounds (3.5 kilograms) of cannabis, an amount that could land him seven years in jail upon conviction. On the morning of Mar. 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports that officers at the Massena, N.Y. port of entry encountered a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old male. Hidden weed no match for K-9’s nose Yet another weed seizure exceeding US$1 million on Peace Bridge, this time manifested as ‘empty plastic bottles’ Canadian resident caught trying to bring 30 hockey bags containing a half-ton of weed into the U.S. During the primary inspection, CBP staff examined the vehicle’s trunk and found “a box that contained multiple plastic bags of what appeared to be marijuana.” A subsequent field test indicated the contents were positive for the properties of cannabis, the CBP reports. Combined, the bags weighed about 7.8 pounds (3.5 kg) and had an estimated street value of US$15,000 ($18,900). CBP officers took the man into custody, processed him and then turned over both the drugs and the driver to the New York State Police, where he will be charged with the criminal possession of marijuana felony. Noting that efforts by CBP officers will continue unabated, “our collaborative partnership with the New York State Police helped to remove these narcotics from the streets of our community,” Massena port director Bob Dwyer says in the statement. The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) notes possession of more than one pound, but less than 10 pounds (about half a kilogram to 4.5 kg), of cannabis is a felony charge that can lead to seven years incarceration, a US$5,000 ($6,300) fine…

