This real life story is what romantic novels and movies aspire to be. It is the premise of “The Notebook” playing out in real life. Who needs Ryan Gosling!. Peter Marshall from Andover, Connecticut married the love of his life, Lisa, 12 years ago. He was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's and this horrible disease has stolen most of Peter’s memories. He doesn’t remember his nuptials with Lisa and beyond that he doesn’t even remember his bride’s name. Can you imagine how painful that must be? But the good news is he still knows how much he loves her!