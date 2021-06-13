Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

52 for 2021 Week 23

ephotozine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA re-visit to Venford Falls on Dartmoor this week to try a shoot on film using my Bronica SQ-Ai, I haven't got the film back yet so can't post any of the images but as I normally do when out with the Bronica I replicate the shots with my Fuji X-T2 anyway.

www.ephotozine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venford Falls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Photographytribuneledgernews.com

Readers Photo Challenge: As good as gold

The Golden Hour, the time at either the beginning of the end of the day, is the subject of the latest Readers Photo Challenge. The light at these two times tends to be exquisitely beautiful imbuing everything from portraits to landscapes with a warm, pleasing glow. And of course, they are obviously perfect times for sunrise and sunsets. An even dozen readers sent in 39 photos. Here are the top examples.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer+ Preview Coming This Week – All Will Be Revealed, Hopefully

Games Workshop is hosting a mid-week Warhammer Online Preview for the upcoming Warhammer+. Will we finally get the big picture?. This Wednesday June 23, 2021, Games Workshop is going to be a big day for Warhammer Fans. It will be the big reveal of how and what exactly Warhammer+ is going to shape-up to be. We’ve seen a bit about the shows that are coming to the …platform(?) eventually.
Technologygodisageek.com

Podcast #448: The Big E3 2021 Wrap-up

It’s two things this week: podcast time, and E3 2021 wrap-up time! Adam, Chris, and Adam discuss all the major players, get angry, emotional, and all the other stuff, too. E3 2021 is pretty much done, and what did we think of all the major players this year? Just where did Sony go, and are they coming out swinging in a few weeks?
Entertainmentbrickset.com

LEGO Masters week 3 exit interview

LEGO Masters USA week 3 is in the books, and another team went home. To avoid spoilers for those of you who have yet to watch the episode, we'll refrain from identifying them until after the break. We also have pictures of most of the builds from the competition. So,...
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Sunday Treatise | Rock Paper Shotgun

Sunday is to get vaccinated and feel the power of Pfizer running through your veins. Before lining up, read the best articles about this week’s games. E3 2021 Finally behind us, rounded up with RPS Some of our favorites From the show. Colm has also put together a video summary coker for those who missed the action. I linked it just below:
Gamblingcasinoplayersreport.com

Great Weekly Promos and Daily Winners are Welcome at Uptown Aces

Play Uptown Aces this week for some great weekly promos. Uptown invites all its players, and new ones, to stop by and play a few spins on your favorite slot. Why not play your favorite games with some extra cash?. Who doesn’t love extra cash? Uptown Aces is giving away...
U.K.Time Out Global

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

Without further ado, here's all the deeply strange stuff we've heard on the streets of London this week. ‘Do you know what depresses me? Shit pictures of avocado on toast.’. ‘Anyway, enough about my bum.’. ‘My “mmm” had nothing to do with the carrot.’. ‘Forget butter, the cheese is the...
TV & Videosmaximumfun.org

Errand Hang Fun Times!

Description: This week’s topic was inspired by tweets posted by Cindy Wang Brandt and Annika Hansteen-Izora. They are fans of “The Errand Hang”, and so is Laura House, who has been doing it for years. She and Annabelle get into the psychology of why errand hangs are so fun, and we hear from House’s bff […]
Video Gamesthefandomentals.com

All Bark No Dice: Steal This Game w/ Oli Jeffery

This week Dan has a chat with Oli Jeffery from Sinister Beard Games, publisher of games like Quietus and Night Reign. He gives the skinny on his newest game Extreme Meatpunks Forever, an adaptation of the hit itch.io game made in conjunction with the original’s creator. Topics of discussion include the weird posthumous appeal of D&D 4e, the value of politics in tabletop games, and why punching Nazis is so satisfying.
Photographynaturettl.com

Weekly Photography Assignment: Butterflies

Each week we’ll be giving you a theme that you can submit a photo for, and we’ll choose our favourite to be featured on the Nature TTL website. Participating in these assignments will be a great way for you to force yourself to push the boundaries of your photography and improve together as a community on the website.
GolfGolfWRX

New 2021 Titleist T-Series irons begin tour seeding (updated with in hand photos)

In our forums, our members have been reacting to the latest irons from Titleist. On Monday, Titleist posted photos of its new T100, T100S, T200, and U505 irons, which begin seeding on the PGA and European Tours this week. Our members have been sharing their thoughts on the latest additions, with the early impressions being very positive.
Technologygamespace.com

Terrorarium – Steam Quick-Hit Review

Cute moogu creatures and no less lovely grandma await you in Terrorarium, an action/platformer game from Stitch Media, featuring puzzles, monsters, wanton destruction, and more. We play as a feisty grandma who shuffles through the mazes surrounded by an army of murderous mushrooms known as the moogu. However, they are...
Swimming & SurfingStab Magazine

John Florence And Kolohe Andino Are Surfing Again

John John Florence and Kolohe Andino, the two males surfers representing the US in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, were both spotted surfing this week after facing injuries. John is fresh off a knee injury that happened in May, and Kolohe from an aggravated high ankle sprain in March. They have a little over a month before the start of the Olympics.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Alton, ILTelegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON — Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend area. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
Lifestyleearlycountynews.com

Here and There This Week

Lucy Hilton Maddox Memorial Library 3 p.m. Juggler Todd Key is visiting. Birthday Calender provided by the Blakely 282 Order of the Eastern Star each year.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Best of the Week

Here are simply some things we loved this week in June. NYC-based visual artist and creative director, Jonathan Rosen, makes his NFT debut with back-to-back exhibitions on two of the world’s biggest art stages. Rosen, known for his language-based and experiential art, launched first on W1 Curate’s state-of-the-art, 36 screen 3-story LED facade in the heart of London’s Oxford Street (May 24th – June 6th). Then, billed as “The Biggest Drop in Times Square since New Years Eve”, Rosen will “drop” his NFT collection on Nasdaq’s state-of-the-art, 7-story-tall, curved digital tower, which will subsequently be auctioned off online (June 15th-16th).