For his 12th album, Journey to the Sun Peter Bruntnell offers profoundly contemplative, lucid songwriting that is melodically rich and beautifully produced. If anyone can capture the isolation and introspection brought about by months of lockdown Bruntnell can. He plays most of the instruments with the valuable keyboard contribution from Iain Sloan and Peter Linnane, who also engineered the album, and long-time co-writer Bill Ritchie. Two notable additions are Bruntnell’s recently acquired synthesiser and a bouzouki. Fear not, he has not gone prog but returns to his customary bleak analysis of the human condition with emphasis on regret, death and longing. Once again we ask ourselves why is Peter Bruntnell, one of the finest exponents of Americana…