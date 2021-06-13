Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MI

Police Investigating Hit And Run In Cass County

wirx.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit and run crash in Howard Township on Saturday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Lake Shore Drive and Barron Lake Road. The investigation found 78-year-old Mary Laubach was turning into a private driveway when her Kia Soul was struck by a blue and gray Ford Escape. The driver of the Ford Escape continued west on Lake Shore Drive. Laubach was taken to Spectrum Health Niles by Edwardsburg Ambulance with minor injuries. Police are looking for the driver of the Escape and ask anyone with information to contact them.

www.wirx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
Howard Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Howard Township, MI
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
County
Cass County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Cass Lake#Police#Blue And Gray#Ford#Spectrum Health Niles#Edwardsburg Ambulance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.