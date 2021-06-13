Pamai Chirdkiatisak: Dreamer

GEESE - "DISCO" Brooklyn band Geese have signed with Partisan Records and have shared their first single for the label. "‘Disco’ was our first big step forward as a band," say Geese. "It’s a very urgent and restless song, which was indicative of all our headspaces at the time. ‘Disco’ has a lot of organized chaos at its core; the music, the lyrics, and even the way we recorded it all speak to a sort of manic energy we were all working through. It’s a song that sounds like it’s perpetually on the verge of collapse--and yet it always manages to keep itself together. There’s a bit of chaos in all of our songs, or a sense that they could explode at any moment. ‘Disco’ represents that the most for us: the little bit of chaos each of us carry and bring to our music.”