New York City, NY

Charles Lloyd, Coleman Hawkins and Brandi Disterheft

By JOE DIMINO
allaboutjazz.com
 10 days ago

From a brilliant crop of young bassists on the New York City scene, we begin the 703rd Episode of Neon Jazz with "My Foolish Heart" from Brandi Disterheft's Surfboard. We also hear from her mentor Ron Carter and a crop of the old guard and young lions. The great Charles Lloyd, Coleman Hawkins and Bennie Maupin represent a lot of history. The group of Joe Bowden, Chris Rottmayer and Chien Chien Lu represent the youth. Enjoy the jazz my friends.

www.allaboutjazz.com
